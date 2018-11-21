InventHelp Inventor Designs Modified Adult Diapers for Men (CBA-3297)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to prevent skin contact with urine for men wearing disposable diapers," said an inventor, from Florence, S.C., "so I invented the C-POUCH."

The invention offers an improved adult diaper option for men with decubitus ulcers or pressure sores. In doing so, it could help to prevent and treat bedsores and skin breakdown. As a result, it enhances comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for men with urinary incontinence. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to eliminate the discomfort and problems associated with traditional adult diapers."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3297, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

