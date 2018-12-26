InventHelp Inventor Designs Modified Child Safety Seat (AAT-4182)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient child safety seat option for parents with young children," said an inventor, from Richland, Ga., "so I invented the WEST'S BABY SEAT."

The invention provides a safe and convenient way to travel with a child in a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional booster seats and child safety seats. As a result, it ensures that a child safety seat is readily available and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to struggle with bulky child safety seats."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

