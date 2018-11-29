InventHelp Inventor Designs Modified Dispenser for Dish Soap (NJD-1795)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to store and use kitchen dish soap," said an inventor, from West Long Branch, N.J., "so I invented the SOAP RESERVOIR."

The invention utilizes a bulk bottle of dish soap, thereby eliminating the need for potentially messy refills. The bottle could simply be replaced about once a year. The invention provides an effective way to house and dispense dish soap in the kitchen. In doing so, it helps to eliminate clutter on the sink and countertops. As a result, it could help to prevent soap spills and waste. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to storing messy and slippery soap bottles on the counter."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1795, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

