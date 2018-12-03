InventHelp Inventor Designs Modified Headstone Memorial (OCC-965)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved memorial to honor a departed loved one," said an inventor, from Riverside, Calif., "so I invented the patent pending EMORIAL."

The invention provides an effective way to remember and celebrate a deceased loved one's life. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional headstones and memorials. As a result, it provides added peace of mind and it enables history and memories to be easily shared with others. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a sentimental and historical reminder of a deceased loved one."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-965, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

