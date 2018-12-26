InventHelp Inventor Designs Modified Nasal Therapy Device (CNC-350)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable nasal breathing device for people who suffer from colds, allergies and sinus conditions," said an inventor, from Concord, N.C., "so I invented the patent pending OPEN AIR-BIG AIR."

The nasal therapy device provides an effective way to help relieve nasal congestion. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional nasal breathing strips. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who suffer from nasal congestion. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to struggle with regular breathing nose strips."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-350, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

