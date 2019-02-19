InventHelp Inventor Designs Modified Purse (HTM-6549)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for women to find keys, makeup or other specific items inside a purse," said an inventor, from Mantua, Ohio, "so I invented the Z-PURSE."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to locate specific items in a purse. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional purse designs. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to empty the contents of the purse when looking for items."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-6549, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

