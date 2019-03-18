InventHelp Inventor Designs Modified Window Seal (STU-2317)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent new windows in stucco or plaster enclosures from leaking," said an inventor, from Sandy, Utah, "so I invented the STUCCO WINDOW SEAL so you can tie into the ice & water shield."

The invention provides an easier way to replace windows in stucco or plaster. In doing so, it could help to prevent windows from leaking. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent water damage. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install so it is ideal for contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide homeowners with a quality seal for their windows and save money."

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-STU-2317, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

