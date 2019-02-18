InventHelp Inventor Designs Pain Reliever for Menstrual Cramps (FLA-3172)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to help soothe the pain and discomfort associated with menstrual cramps," said an inventor, from Coral Springs, Fla., "so I invented MY-PAL."

The invention provides an effective way to help alleviate pain during menstrual cramps. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional heating pads and pain relieving methods. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added pain relief for women."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3172, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

