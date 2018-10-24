InventHelp Inventor Designs Portable Storage Unit for Trash Cans (LGI-2675)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people may accept the fact that on trash pickup day there are some unpleasant scenarios to deal with, like having cans tipped over spilling their contents or having them roll out into the street. An inventor from Westbury, N.Y., however, decided to do something to improve the situation.

He developed TRASH BUDDY to allow users to move trash cans or recycling bins to and from a curbside quickly and easily. At the same time, it holds containers in place and secured against scavenging animals. Furthermore, it prevents empty cans or bins from being blown or rolling out onto the roads. As such, it facilitates safe road conditions and prevents damage to or loss of trash cans. It also saves time, effort and replacement expense. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I got this idea while driving around my neighborhood," he said. "I noticed that trash cans were lying in the streets creating a hazard for motorists and wanted to eliminate this unsafe condition."

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LGI-2675, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

