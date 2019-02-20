InventHelp Inventor Designs Protective Flood Accessory (HUN-708)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent flood water from damaging your car or other important items," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented EZ FLOOD PROTECTION."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a variety of items, including furniture (beds, couches, tables, TVs), large and small kitchen appliances (refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, microwaves), automobiles, and anything that is important and needs to be protected from damaging flood waters. The device helps to prevent exterior damage from storm debris. It is easy to assemble - only one person needed. The accessory is convenient and easy to use. It helps to prevent water damage to the seats, wiring, electronics and engine of a vehicle. It provides added peace of mind with its portable design. Additionally, the invention is producible in different sizes.

The inventor also said, "To set up, start in an empty room and spread the bag on the floor. Stand and connect the poles to each corner of the bag."

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to protect a parked car from floods and storms."

