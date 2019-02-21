InventHelp Inventor Designs Safety Accessory for Recreational Boats (LLF-294)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent accidental contact with sharp propeller blades on recreational boats," said an inventor, from Brandon, Fla., "so I invented the FREE-FLO SAFETY PROTECTOR."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent the propeller blades on a boat from coming into contact with people and marine life. In doing so, it could help to prevent damage and injuries. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of recreational boats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enhances safety while out on the water."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LLF-294, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

