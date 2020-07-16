InventHelp Inventor Designs Sandwich Buns Designed for Dog Lovers (HUN-883)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's safe to say that hot dog buns continue as one of the essentials for mealtime at home or for picnics, parties and other social events where hot dogs are served. An inventor from Houston, Texas, has found a way to raise their popularity even higher.

He developed BONE BUN to provide a fun way to enjoy hot dogs and sausages. As such its unique shape affords users an opportunity to support sports teams with dogs as mascots. At the same time, it adds excitement anytime hot dogs are on the menu. Novel, pleasant tasting and easy to serve and eat, it facilitates laughter, camaraderie and social interaction. It is also a convenient, effective and affordably priced alternative to conventional hot dog buns. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I thought of this after watching Cleveland Brown fans supporting their team in the "Dog Pound" since they have a dog as their team mascot," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-883, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

