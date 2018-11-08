InventHelp Inventor Designs Secure Key Organizer (LCC-3983)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a safe and secure way to keep track of keys for cars, home, work and other locks rather than loading up my key ring and trying to figure out later what they all go to," said an inventor, from King of Prussia, Pa., "so I invented the KEY MINDER."

The invention provides a secure way to not only store but to identify various keys. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional labels and storage devices. As a result, it enhances security and peace of mind and it increases organization. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved storage solution for all of your keys. It also takes the guesswork out of deciphering your key ring."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LCC-3983, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

