InventHelp Inventor Designs Snowmobile Accessory (KOC-971)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Green Island Cove, Newfoundland, wanted to fulfill the need for a tow-behind compact camper for snowmobiles.

The MOBILE SLED CABIN (SLEDMO) expands the range of travel available to those who love to explore the outdoors in the winter. It can be towed to almost any destination and erected in 5 to 10 minutes. It promotes safety and is convenient. Additionally, it keeps a user warm in extremely cold conditions.

"As a young man, I spent many cold and miserable nights in a tent in extremely cold conditions. I wanted to design a much better accommodation to be used after a long ride to a distant destination," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-971, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

