InventHelp Inventor Designs Therapy Device for Ankles and Feet (FLA-3123)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a therapeutic way to counter the effects of foot drop poor circulation at home," said an inventor, from Tamarac, Fla., "so I invented SHEPERD FOOT THERAPY."

The cause is to prevent foot drop for bedridden patients in hospitals, nursing homes, etc., from diabetic neuropathy. The purpose is to prevent poor circulation, irritation or skin break down to heel/ankle. It also prevents muscle atrophy.

The invention provides an effective way to relieve sore ankles and feet caused by diabetic neuropathy. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional home therapy devices and appliances. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for people with poor lower extremity circulation related to diabetic neuropathy. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to alleviate pain and discomfort associated with diabetic neuropathy."

