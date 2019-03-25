InventHelp Inventor Designs Travel Food/Water Dish for Pets (VIG-376)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved travel bowl system for my pets to use when they're away from home," said an inventor, from Elizabeth City, N.C., "so I invented the NITA BOWL."

The invention provides a convenient way for pets to eat and drink while traveling or away from home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional travel bowls and food containers. As a result, it could help to prevent messes and food waste and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to pack and transport multiple pet dishes, food containers and other items when traveling with pets."

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-VIG-376, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

