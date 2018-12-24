InventHelp Inventor Designs Unique Beverage Option for Pets (CCP-1422)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tasty new treat for pets to enjoy," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented REIGN WATER. It not only is tasty, but it has additional health benefits."

The pet care item provides a new beverage option for cats and dogs. In doing so, it offers an alternative to regular water. As a result, it could enhance flavor and it could provide added health benefits for pets. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added hydration and enjoyment for pets with additional health benefits, causing your dog/cat to experience extra vitality."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCP-1422, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

