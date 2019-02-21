InventHelp Inventor Designs Unique New Doll (LST-886)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a special doll for my daughter to enjoy throughout her childhood," said an inventor, from Al Puente, Calif., "so I invented GROW WITH ME."

The invention provides a new doll for children to care for and play with. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional dolls. As a result, it could enhance fun and entertainment and it could encourage imaginative play. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added fun and companionship for young children."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-886, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

