InventHelp Inventor Designs Updated Cell Phone Charging Device (SFO-564)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from San Jose, Calif., wanted to fulfill the need for an easily accessible solar-charged battery pack for powering a mobile phone.

The INSTANT SOLAR POWER PACK provides a convenient and quick solution to an annoying problem. It eliminates the frustration of having a dead cell phone battery and being unable to recharge it with a traditional cord. It is helpful for those requiring emergency assistance by always having a battery source readily available. As such, it promotes peace of mind. Additionally, it is perfect for anyone who cannot conveniently access a power outlet at any given time.

"I was at a theme park using my normal power pack for my cell phone and it made me realize the need for something that would eliminate the need to run to a plug to charge your components," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SFO-564, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

