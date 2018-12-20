InventHelp Inventor Designs Vehicle Accessory for Children (ROH-585)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My grandchildren would fall asleep in the car slumped sideways, and I felt there should be a safe and simple way to support a sleeping child's head in the car, so I invented this," said an inventor from Rochester, N.Y.

The invention provides an effective way to protect a child's head and neck while sleeping in a vehicle. In doing so, it helps to prevent the head from falling forward or to the side. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to prevent a child's head from bobbing while sleeping in the car. My idea prevents the child's entire body from slumping over or from slumping from side to side while seated. Most importantly, it would keep the child seated upright with the seat belt attached properly in case of an accident."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ROH-585, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

