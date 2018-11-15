InventHelp Inventor Designs Vehicle Accessory to Collect Rear Window Washer Fluid (STU-2284)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easy and effortless way to prevent used windshield wiper fluid from streaking down the back of a vehicle," said an inventor, from North Ogden, Utah, "so I invented the FLUID COLLECTOR."

The vehicle accessory provides an effective way to collect and channel window washer fluid on a rear vehicle window. In doing so, it helps to prevent streaks and messes. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance the appearance of a vehicle. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to keep a vehicle looking neat and clean after using rear wiper fluid."

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-STU-2284, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

