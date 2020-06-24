InventHelp Inventor Develop Safe and Sanitary Trash Can (TRO-261)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found lifting and moving trash cans to be difficult," said an inventor from Smithvilles, Ontario, Canada. "This inspired me to develop a better garbage container that could be more safely and easily lifted and emptied."

He developed the patent-pending ULTIMATE CONTAINER to provide enhanced user comfort and grip which may prevent back pain and injuries. This trash can may easily, safely and comfortably be lifted and emptied as it would feature a convenient, practical and effective design. Additionally, it may provide a more sanitary and steady method of lifting the can.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-261, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

