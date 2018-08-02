InventHelp Inventor Develops 24 HOUR PICK-UP BOX (CKL-1066)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to pick up dry cleaning orders while on-the-go," said the inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the 24 HOUR P.U.B."

The 24 HOUR P.U.B. provides a more effective way to pick up and drop off dry-cleaning orders. In doing so, it enables orders to be picked up and dropped off after hours. As a result, it increases efficiency, and it offers added convenience. The invention features a unique design that is easy to operate, so it is ideal for dry cleaning and commercial laundry establishments. Additionally, the 24 HOUR P.U.B. can be adapted for use by various dry cleaning establishments.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to pick up and drop off your dry cleaning at any time."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1066, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

