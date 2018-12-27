InventHelp Inventor Develops A Bank Shot Guide (AUP-1039)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I believe this idea came by way of divine intervention," said an inventor from Seguin, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a way to help people improve their percentage of shots made when playing basketball."

He developed the ALL STAR TRAINER to provide an innovative and performance-enhancing training aid that may improve the player's shooting skills. This invention could help players develop the muscle memory needed to achieve proper form and technique that may make them more valuable offensive assets.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-1039, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

