InventHelp Inventor Develops A Brake System for Shopping Carts (CCT-4077)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Cincinnati, Ohio, designed a braking system for shopping carts to keep them in place in a parking lot.

The TOUCH- N- GO helps to prevent a shopping cart from rolling away when packing groceries into a trunk. The invention is ideal if the pavement is sloped or uneven or it is windy outside.

It prevents a cart from colliding with parked vehicles or moving traffic, and can eliminate a variety of injuries among drivers and pedestrians, especially children.

The inventor described the inspiration behind the idea. "I wanted to prevent kids from getting hurt when carts roll away while parents are loading groceries. I also have seen carts roll into cars, which causes damage to cars and trucks."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4077, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

