InventHelp Inventor Develops a Child Safety Wristband (AAT-4125)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I watched in disbelief as parents were pulling their children using physical leashes," said an inventor from Roswell, Ga. "This inspired me to develop this device that could provide parents with confidence and peace of mind with regard to the safety of their children."

He developed the ILEASH to offer parents a proximity wander alert. This invention would aid in the timely location of a missing child and could incorporate GPS location and 911 operator communication features. Additionally, the device could not be removed from the child without the parent.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-4125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

