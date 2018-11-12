InventHelp Inventor Develops a Convenient Elevated Tub (NJD-1714)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw a void in the marketplace for such need," said an inventor from Somerset, N.J. "This inspired me to create a prototype of this invention that I use on a daily basis to bathe my children and my 79-year-old mom."

He developed the patent pending BATHING ESSENTIAL FOR KIDS AND ADULTS to provide convenience when bathing. This invention would allow a child or older adult to be bathed without filling the tub and sitting in water. It would be easy to fill, use and empty.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1714, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

