InventHelp Inventor Develops a Convenient Heat or Cold Pack Holder (DHM-475)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have bad knees which are often stiff," said an inventor from Willow Spring, N.C. "I desired a means to secure an ice pack to my knees without having to be stationary or hold the pack with my hands. This inspired me to develop this device that could house a hot or cold pack and would be tied in place."

He developed the EASY STRAP PACK to administer heat or cold therapy while the user is mobile. This invention could provide users with added comfort while reducing swelling, pain and inflammation. Additionally, it would allow the user to work, complete chores and exercise while receiving heat or cold therapy.

The original design was submitted to the Durham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DHM-475, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

