InventHelp Inventor Develops a Floor Mat to Provide Comfort and Protection (FLA-3127)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "While driving, we have experienced fatigue upon the right foot, especially the heel," said inventors from Boynton Beach, Fla. "This inspired us to develop a better floor mat that could provide users with added comfort by reducing the fatigue on the foot."

They developed the HEELY that could provide enhanced comfort while protecting the driver's shoe. It could also improve foot circulation and would reduce fatigue within the foot. Additionally, this product could reduce the incidence of cramping, pain, fatigue and suffering while driving.

The original design was submitted to the Florida office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

