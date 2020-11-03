InventHelp Inventor Develops a Fun Sports Fan Novelty Item (LVT-324)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to fulfill the need for an easier means to wave rally towels at various sporting events," said an inventor from Kingman, Ariz. "I came up with my invention watching sporting games and thinking that there had to be an easier way for fans to exert less energy when spinning their rally towels."

The TOWEL TWIRLER has a novel eye-catching design. It is convenient and practical. It is particularly useful for children, the elderly or those with various disabilities. It also makes a good conversation piece and could garner a great deal of attention. Additionally, it would make the perfect present for a multitude of sports fans. Furthermore, it could be produced in a plethora of color combinations associated with various sports teams.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-324. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

