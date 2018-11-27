InventHelp Inventor Develops a Grease Recycler (HUN-656)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a means to more safely and easily change hot oil while cooking," said an inventor from Stafford, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a kitchen tool that would also properly store unused oil."

He developed the POWERHOUSE RECYCLER & DISPOSAL to provide a quick and simple means to remove grease/oil from pots, pans and fryers. This invention would separate the oil from any debris and then dispense clean oil back into the fryer or pot. It could lessen the amount of grease or oil thrown away to benefit the environment. Additionally, it would eliminate pouring oil or grease into the sink that could lead to clogs and expensive plumbing repairs.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-656, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

