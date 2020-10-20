InventHelp Inventor Develops a Hand Tool for Garbage Disposal (LGI-2924)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work for a hospital and thought of this idea when I encountered a problem. I did not know how to push an oversized trash bag down the chute without using my hands which we are told not to do," said an inventor from Dix Hills, N.Y. "I came up with this idea because it would minimize exposure to germs and illnesses and promote safety while preventing injuries due to garbage puncturing a bag."

The CHUTE HAND fulfills the need for a specifically designed hand tool that would aid a person when he/she was forcing garbage into a disposal chute. It is easy to use and adjust. It is also durable, saves time and promotes efficiency. Additionally, it improves sanitary conditions. Furthermore, it could be utilized in a hospital, apartment and construction environments. A prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

