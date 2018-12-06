InventHelp Inventor Develops a Home Car Wash (VIG-369)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found car wash facilities to be too expensive while washing the vehicle myself requires time and can lead to a sore back," said an inventor from Chesapeake, Va. "This inspired me to develop a quick and easy means to wash and dry a vehicle that can save time and money."

He developed the CARJEM to provide a full automatic car wash outside a home. This invention would offer a convenient and effective method to wash a vehicle that would require minimal physical effort to avoid muscle strain and fatigue. Additionally, it may save vehicle owners the time and money expended a full automatic car washes.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-VIG-369, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

