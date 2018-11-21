InventHelp Inventor Develops a Means to Beat the Heat (CNC-351)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was with my niece who was in a stroller on a 95 degree day and desired a means to keep her cool," said an inventor from Charlotte, N.C. "This inspired me to develop a readily accessible device that may provide cooling relief from the heat."

He developed the COOLID to provide users with an additional boost of cold air. This compact, lightweight and portable product would easily attach to the top of a drinking cup, cooler or other area where a cup holder was utilized. The invention could offer a cool breeze during various activities.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

