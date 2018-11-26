InventHelp Inventor Develops a Means to Relieve Back Pain (FLA-3020)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I suffer from back pain," said an inventor from Lauderhill, Fla. "This inspired me to develop an easy to use and store device that would alleviate this pain."

He developed the SPINAL DECOMPRESSION BAR to offer gentle support and comfort. This easy to position and use device could relieve pain and pressure on the spine while encouraging proper posture and circulation. Additionally, it allows mobility.

The original design was submitted to the Florida office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3020, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

