InventHelp Inventor Develops a Modified ECG/EKG Electrode Design (TPA-3014)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an emergency room nurse, I've heard patients complain about how irritating the electrodes are to the skin, and how the older population is concerned about skin tears because of how sticky the adhesive is," said an inventor from Tampa, Fla. "So, I invented the QUIK-RELEASE ELECTRODE."

The invention fulfills the need for a modified ECG/EKG electrode. It could be more easily removed from a patients skin than the standard method. The design offers added comfort, and would be safe and easy to use. The use of this modified electrode could provide peace of mind to patients and medical professionals. Additionally, it could potentially reduce risk of tears and other injuries related to this task.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3014, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

