InventHelp Inventor Develops a New and Improved Lawn Rake (CTK-2374)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Arthur introduces "Easy Rake", an improved tool to clear a yard of fallen leaves. "While preforming the tedious task of raking and bagging leaves I thought up this new design to simplify the job."

The design eliminates the need to bend over and gather leaves before bagging. Two-in-one design also works like a conventional rake. This design allows more leaves to be picked up at once as opposed to a regular rake.

The inventor is seeking a company to license and manufacture the invention. Please go to www.easyrakes.com for more details including an animated video of the invention in use as well as survey results and feedback from a test group of 100 consumers!

SOURCE InventHelp

