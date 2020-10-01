InventHelp Inventor Develops a New Design for Boxing Gloves (MTN-3625)

BRONX, NY, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahmoud Abukhader introduces "Everweight", a totally new way customizing the weight of a boxing glove.

The design allows weights to be added or removed without affecting the fit and comfort of the glove. "I am a boxing and UFC fan," said the inventor, "I was tired of having various specific weight gloves and wanted to create boxing gloves that are easy to use and allow you to adjust the weight level as needed." This invention would be great for training and allows users to add or remove weights as needed. In doing so, it will help endurance and agility and provide a flush fit for the user.

Great for training, this easy-to-use design eliminates the need to purchase multiple pairs of boxing gloves.

The inventor is seeking a company to license and manufacture the invention. Please go to www.theeverweight.com for more details including an animated video of the invention in use as well as survey results and feedback from a test group of 100 consumers!

