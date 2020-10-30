InventHelp Inventor Develops a Pickup Truck Accessory (NJD-2223)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a professional tradesman and I saw the need for an adjustable height cap for pickup trucks," said an inventor from Staten Island, N.Y., "Instead of having a single full-sized topper my invention could be adjusted to three different positions."

The patent-pending SMART CAP is convenient, user-friendly, weatherproof, durable and versatile. It is adaptable to the particular size and type of load to be hauled in the truck. It provides protection and the door design simplifies the loading and unloading of materials, tools and gear. It is also simple to detach and store away. A patent application is in process.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2223. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

