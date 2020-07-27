InventHelp Inventor Develops a Protective Accessory for Weed Trimmer Bump-Head (AAT-4424)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of the bump-head on my weed trimmer wearing out and having to disassemble and restring it," said an inventor, from Winterville, Ga. "I thought there could be a better way, so I invented the BUMP-HEAD SAVER."

The invention reduces wear and tear on bump-heads used on outdoor weed eaters and string trimmers. In doing so, it eliminates the need for replacement bump-heads. As a result, it saves time, it increases efficiency and it could increase the lifecycle of a weed eater bump-head. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a hassle-free alternative to constantly replacing the bump-head."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4424, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

