InventHelp Inventor Develops A Protective Cake Accessory (MTN-3557)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw someone on TV blowing out candles by individually removing them one by one and blowing them out on the side, I'm assuming to stop the spread of germs. I felt there could be an easier way to accomplish this," said an inventor from Somers, NY. "So, I created the CANDLE DETOUR."

The invention fulfills the need for a device that would protect any celebratory dessert from germs and spittle while a person extinguishes birthday candles and enjoys the celebration. In doing so, it would sit adjacent to the dessert to protect against germs and bacteria. The device would be easy to use, portable, and reusable. Additionally, the device improves sanitation.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3557, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

