InventHelp Inventor Develops a Redesigned Cornhole Game With Advanced Scoring System (FED-2190)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the popularity of the game of cornhole, an inventor from University Place, Wash., has created a spinoff version. His intention was to provide a more challenging and enjoyable game than its traditional counterpart.

He developed a prototype for CORNHOLIO, patent-pending, to facilitate excitement and friendly competition and spark interest by adding a new scoring dimension to a classic outdoor favorite. As such, it encourages social interaction, making it an ideal activity for parties and other outdoor gatherings. In addition, his modified version is attractive, fun and easy to learn and play.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I wanted to build a cornhole game for my son's birthday," he said, "that would be more fun and competitive than the conventional game."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

