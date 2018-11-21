InventHelp Inventor Develops a Safe & Secure Popcorn Bucket (CCP-1451)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many times I have gone to the movies and purchased a large bucket of popcorn, my favorite candy and a large drink only to knock over the popcorn as I was getting settled in for the movie," said an inventor from Gary, Ind. "This inspired me to develop a better container for popcorn that would allow me to enjoy the movie instead of standing in line to have the popcorn refilled."

She developed the PERFECT POPCORN BUCKET FOR MOVIE THEATERS to ensure that popcorn is securely and conveniently stored to prevent messes. This could reduce cleanup in movie theaters and many other places that sell popcorn and have a cup holder. This invention would eliminate the popcorn container from being knocked over, thus allowing the clients to enjoy the event in its entirety they paid to see.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCP-1451, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

