InventHelp Inventor Develops a Safer Car Jack (NWO-256)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of the abundant number of drivers who become victims when they are fatally wounded while attempting to change a flat tire," said an inventor from Plaquemine, La. "This inspired me to develop an improved car jack that would minimize the amount of time the user is near road traffic."

He developed the patent pending QUICK LIFT to eliminate the dangerous practice of kneeling next to high-speed traffic when changing a tire. It would provide peace of mind for safety-conscious motorists by being remotely operated. This would reduce the risk of motorists being accidentally struck and killed by a careless driver.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NWO-256, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

