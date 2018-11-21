InventHelp Inventor Develops a Secure Purse or Wallet (BMA-5304)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "While on vacation in Mexico my niece was travelling on a bus when she fell asleep resulting in a thief stealing her wallet," said an inventor from Revere, Mass. "This inspired me to develop a purse or wallet that could provide users with peace of mind and enhanced security."

She developed the patent pending P-WALLET to provide users with peace of mind and a feeling of safety as it would alert the user if her purse or wallet was being stolen. This invention could reduce the amount of successful thefts while eliminating the hassles associated with having valuable items stolen. Additionally, it could scare the thief possibly resulting in his dropping the valuable.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5304, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

