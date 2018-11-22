InventHelp Inventor Develops a Shock Absorbing Shovel (CPC-371)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had undergone back surgery and realized I had to think of ways to prevent further injuries," said an inventor from Trumbull, Conn. "This inspired me to develop a better shovel to more safely complete work around the house."

He developed the patent pending INERTIA MOTION TOOL to be more powerfully and easily driven into the ground with minimal physical contact. The design reduces the chances for injuries while saving valuable time. It also allows deep holes to be quickly dug. This invention may be utilized by homeowners as well as professional workers. Also, the weight ratio/absorber can be interchangeable.

