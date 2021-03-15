InventHelp Inventor Develops a Smart Probe for Outdoor Grill and Smoker Use (KXX-292)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Ewing, Virginia who was looking for a grilling probe that would hold up for food cooker/smoker applications, developed a device with precision temperature monitoring with the added capability of being used remotely via a cellular smartphone application.

The patent-pending invention provides a smart temperature probe, electronic sensor, and timer combination in one device.

The inventor described the invention as "a smart, meat-penetrable probe with temperature sensor, high temperature internal wiring, and wireless electronic processing module for companion cellular smartphone app."

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KXX-292, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

