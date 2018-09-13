InventHelp Inventor Develops A Specially-Designed Roasting Rack (AVZ-1722)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Beaumont, Texas, designed a rack that features adjustable sections for optimum usage.

The ROASTING RACK provides an improved way of roasting or baking, and eliminates clutter when cooking a variety of foods. It can be used indoors and outdoors, and is portable and lightweight for easy transport.

The invention is ideal for homeowners, restaurant chefs, campers or grillers and is available in consumer or commercial versions.

The inventor described the inspiration behind the idea. "I wanted a better way of roasting or baking without all of the clutter when cooking a variety of foods."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AVZ-1722, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

