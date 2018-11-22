InventHelp Inventor Develops a Sunshade Incorporated Within a Vehicle (DHM-477)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I lived in Phoenix, Arizona for 15 years and saw a thriving market for portable sun shields," says an inventor from Durham, N.C. "While these products were functional, their cardboard design left them looking tacky. This inspired me to develop a better means to protect the interior of vehicles from the heat."

He developed the VISHADE to intercept bright sunlight to keep the interior cooler while protecting the seats and dashboard from discoloration and cracking. This invention could eliminate fumbling with cardboard sun shields. Additionally, it could spare the driver painful burns from a hot steering wheel and seats.

The original design was submitted to the Durham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DHM-477, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

