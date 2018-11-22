InventHelp Inventor Develops a Sunshield that Displays Handicapped Parking Placard (DLL-3498)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "After being injured at my job, I had to attend physical therapy," said an inventor from Grand Prairie, Texas. "While sitting in my vehicle on a very sunny and hot day I desired to position my sun shade within my windshield; however, I was worried about it blocking my handicapped placard. This inspired me to develop a better sun shade that would clearly display the placard."

He developed the CLEAR VIEW to easily display the placard to eliminate a costly citation. The invention would protect the vehicle interior against intense sunlight and heat. Additionally, it would allow reentry into the vehicle to be more comfortable and enjoyable.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3498, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

